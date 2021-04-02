Iran-China Comprehensive deal balances power in region: Pakistani MP

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (ruling party) in an article published in Urdu daily Jang on Friday said the development would also deepen Iran-China cooperation and strengthen the anti-American front.

The head of the Hindu Council in Pakistan said looking at the global scenario, on the one hand, anti-Iranian countries are establishing relations with its fierce enemy, Israel, on the other hand, China signed a 25-year document with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that Washington's continued unilateral actions have exacerbated the situation in the region, adding that Joe Biden is pursuing the foreign policy of the former US president and has formed a regional security alliance with Australia, India and Japan to confront China, amid numerous political differences.

He said the members of this coalition are not hidden from anyone, but the fear of a common enemy brings them closer together.

"Diplomatic tensions between the United States and Iran continue," the Pakistani politician said.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani noted former US President Trump has followed anti-China approach and in the last days of the Trump administration, there were fears that Iran or China could be targeted by Trump.

He added: "US history shows that a change of government never means a change in US foreign policy unless it changes its strategy to pursue national interests."

Ramish Kumar believed that the continuation of the policy of pressure on China and Iran by the new US administration has led to greater convergence of Tehran and Beijing ideologically. He viewed the two countries' comprehensive document will also be a significant step forward for the balance of power in the region.

He said Iran-China geographical convergence is in Pakistan's interest and we must be vigilantly prepared to face any possible international pressure because strengthening Iran-China cooperation as two important friends of Pakistan would bring benefits for the country.

Earlier, Pakistani parties, diplomats and political figures welcomed the 25-year strategic cooperation plan between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China, calling it in the interests of the region, especially Pakistan, and stressed that strengthening Tehran-Beijing relations is in Islamabad's interest.

The strategic document was signed between the two countries on March 27, during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Tehran.

The document dates back to the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran, during which the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China issued a statement raising the level of relations between the two countries to "comprehensive strategic partnership."

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish