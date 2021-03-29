Comprehensive cooperation document with China a model for other countries: Iran envoy

Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Monday said the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and China signed a comprehensive document of 25 years of cooperation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He said according to the agreement, the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries are industry, transportation, energy and technology.

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan stressed the comprehensive document on Iran-China cooperation is not against a third country, but can be a clear model for deepening long-term bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries.

On March 27, during the visit of Wang Yi, a member of the State Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China to Tehran, a document on Iran-China cooperation was signed by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

The document dates back to the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran, during which the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China issued a statement raising the level of relations between the two countries to "comprehensive strategic partnership."

