FM Spox: Iran-China strategic comprehensive partnership enters new stage

In his message, Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to the text of the document signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi here in Tehran on Saturday.

In 2015, the Islamic Republic of Iran and China issued a joint comprehensive strategic statement between the two countries, and the two sides agreed to conclude a comprehensive cooperation document.

After consultations and negotiations on March 27, 2021, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation document in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.

The document discusses the capacities and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China in different fields, including economic and cultural.

Iran and China believe that this document will further promote the ongoing development and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and will create prosperity for the two nations, the statement noted.

The cooperation document had for the first time been discussed in 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Iran, to lead bilateral ties to a comprehensive and strategic level.

