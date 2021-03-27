Iran-China partnership foundation of new 'world order': Envoy

“Today in Tehran: Iran and China finalized their first 25-year strategic framework, under which, they outlined their long-term economic and other interests. This is presenting a fine model for constructive engagement to serve people as the end beneficiaries," Gharibi wrote in his Twitter message

Gharibi added that the maximum pressure on Iranians at the time of COVID-1 9, the worst human tragedy of our time, was also the moral failure of its supporters, adding that since it was not quickly reprimanded and corrected by the Biden administration, it cannot be labeled as merely an isolated policy of former US President Donald Trump.

“China-Iran partnership could set the foundation of a new ‘world order', with high respect for oriental values rather than the current failed ones that have been, in recent years, becoming extremely and aggressive.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation document in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.

The cooperation document had for the first time been discussed in 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Iran, to lead bilateral ties to a comprehensive and strategic level.

In addition to his Iranian counterpart, Wang met Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Ali Larijani, the advisor to Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran's Foreign Ministry also inaugurated today an exhibition of historical documents on Iran-China cooperation in the wake of the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.

The spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affair said on Friday evening that the relations between Iran and China are multi-layered, deep, and have different dimensions, which necessitates them to be included in a document. Therefore, the document has been exchanged between the two states several times and it would eventually be signed on Saturday by foreign ministers.

