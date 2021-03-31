Iran-China cooperation agreement to end US influence in region: Pakistani professor  

In an interview with IRNA Dr. Rizwana Abbasi, the head of Department of International Relations at National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad said this partnership will reinforce broader regional connectivity under Chinese concept of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The strategic document was signed between the two countries on March 27, during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Tehran.

The document dates back to the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran, during which the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China issued a statement raising the level of relations between the two countries to "comprehensive strategic partnership."

Dr. Rizwana Abbasi in her views said China and Iran have concluded a 25-year cooperation agreement in order to build bilateral relationship on formidable ground. “This partnership seems to have a far-reaching and stabilizing impact thereby waning US influence in the region,” she added.

The expert noted this partnership will reinforce broader regional connectivity under Chinese concept of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“This is not an ordinary deal as China aims at investing US$400 billion in Iran which will lead to not only gear up Iranian economy but all boost regional economies through regional connectivity as the accord brings Iran into China’s BRI project, a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme intended to stretch from East Asia to Europe,” said Dr Abbasi.

The professor went on to say this certainly proves that China’s rise is a reality and Twenty-first century belongs to Asia.

She added Iran will look towards Asia to stabilize its economy as a result of US secondary sanctions being imposed after the US unilateral abrogation of the JCPOA.

Dr. Rizwana Abbasi in her views said on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), I believe it will have positive and stabilizing impact.

“The CPEC is one of the active, significant and most developed corridors of the BRI. The CPEC would pave way towards further bolstering of ties between China and Iran as Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with both of them,” said the expert.

She added realization of a renewed trilateral energy corridor between China-Iran- Pakistan seems to become a reality in the near future. “Regional connectivity is a best antidote to pull this broader region out of extremism, poverty and hunger,” viewed the analyst.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish