Govt spox censures Biden for the way he deals with sanctions, JCPOA

Such a way also made Iran hesitated about seeing the new US administration return to diplomacy, Ali Rabiei said at his first weekly press briefing in the new Iranian year (Nowruz started on March 20).

"Removal of the sanctions needs practical measure."

Rabiei went on to say that if the US were ready to lift all sanctions through verification, Iran would be ready to remain faithful to all commitments at the shortest acceptable time.

At his remarks, Rabiei also spoke about the document on comprehensive cooperation signed by Iran and China on March 27 in Tehran and said the Iranian Foreign Ministry has released a sheet of the document to which all can have access.

Meanwhile, the release of the full text of the document depends on agreement from both sides, the spokesman said.

He noted that Iran has no concern over its release, but China's opinion about this issue may be different.

About the document, Rabiei said it is just a roadmap that includes no commitments from the sides.

As it is not an international deal, it does not need approval from Iran's Majlis (Parliament), he underlined.

However, the government respects those who are worried about the country's independence, Rabiei added.

As he noted, some have told lies about the document to smear campaign against it, but it is clear that such moves have not been taken based on patriotism.

Meanwhile, Iran does sign a document, which will serve national interests, with any country, he stated.

According to a 25-year view, the two should take an approach based on mutual interest and win-win cooperation in the international and regional arenas, he said.

Rabiei also pointed to the strengthening multilateralism and recognizing of cultural commonalities as the issues stressed in the document.

Iran and China finalized a document on comprehensive cooperation in a meeting held in Tehran on March 27.

