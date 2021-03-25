Mar 25, 2021, 11:18 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84274100
0 Persons

Tags

Chinese FM in Tehran within next two days

Chinese FM in Tehran within next two days

Tehran, March 25, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh announced Thursday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due to depart for Iran within next two days.

Keshavarz-zadeh made the announcement through a Twitter post.

As the ambassador wrote, Tehran-Beijing ties are strategic.

The ambassador went on to say that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart are friends as they continued exchange of views about various issues in the pandemic.

Wang Yi has started his Asian tour as of March 24.

Chinese foreign minister is planned to visit Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was first leg of his Asian visits that took place on March 24.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 3 =