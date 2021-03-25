Chinese FM in Tehran within next two days

Keshavarz-zadeh made the announcement through a Twitter post.

As the ambassador wrote, Tehran-Beijing ties are strategic.

The ambassador went on to say that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart are friends as they continued exchange of views about various issues in the pandemic.

Wang Yi has started his Asian tour as of March 24.

Chinese foreign minister is planned to visit Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was first leg of his Asian visits that took place on March 24.

