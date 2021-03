Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech will be broadcast live at 4:30 p.m. today (Sunday) from the TV, his official website, and his official pages on social media.

Due to protocols to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading, he will not travel to Mashad this year either, so his new year’s speech which usually takes place in Mashad will not be held there.

