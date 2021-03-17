Friendship groups two powerful arms for expanding ties between Iran, Brazil

Brazilian senators approved a resolution to develop ties with Iran and setting up the parliamentary friendship group with Iran.

The resolution, raised for the first time in the Federal Senate of Brazil, referred to the importance of trade relations with Iran.

Earlier today, Gharibi appreciated the Brazilian senators for passing the bill and stressed the position of the Iranian and Brazilian parliaments in creating long-term connections between the two countries.

Developing bilateral relations in all fields and removing possible obstacles in the post-COVID-19 era is the most important mission of the parliamentary friendship group, he added.

Iran-Brazil trade balance amounted to billions of dollars a year and Iran is one of the most important economic partners for Brazil in the region.

