Brazilian Federal Senate approves resolution to boost ties with Iran

The resolution which is being raised for the first time in Federal Senate of Brazil, referred to the importance of trade relations with Iran.

Iranian ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi appreciated Brazilian senators for passing the bill and stressed the position of Iranian and Brazilian parliaments in creating long-term connections between two countries.

Developing bilateral relations in all fields and removing possible obstacles in post-COVID-19 era is the most important mission of the parliamentary friendship group, he added.

Iran-Brazil trade amounted to billions of dollars a year and Iran is one of the most important economic partners for Brazil in the region.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish