Mar 17, 2021, 7:02 PM
Civil Aviation Organization published report on Ukrainian plane incident in Tehran

Tehran, March 17, IRNA – Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) of Iran announced on Wednesday afternoon that it has published the report on the Ukrainian plane incident that happened in Tehran in January 2020.

Expressing condolences over the death of the passengers and the crew of the flight, Civil Aviation Organization wrote that the report was published according to international standards.

The report that has been prepared with preventive goals includes detailing all the information, data, analysis, and conclusion of 12 specialized groups and demands remedial measures at the international dimension.   

After the US heightened the tensions in Western Asia by assassinating Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020 and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) responded to them by hitting US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8.

Iran later announced that human error has caused the tragedy.

