Iran to release final report of Ukrainian plane crash in coming weeks: Official

Based on Annex 13 to Chicago Convention, the final report has been sent to the four countries related to the crash, and they have 60 days to give their final opinion, Dehqani said.

He added that Saturday next week (February 27, 2021) the 60-day opportunity ends, then the airline organization can inform the final report to the public.

Iran will announce the final report on the Ukrainian plane crash incident in the coming weeks, he reiterated.

Referring to Ukraine's claim that the aviation authority has not given a clear answer to questions from the Ukrainian government, Dehqani Zanganeh said that all technical and specialized questions about the crash had been answered.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by the Iranian missile defense system near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US heightened tensions in West Asia by assassinating Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reacted to them by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.

