Investigation of Ukrainian plane crash complete: Armed Forces Judicial Organization

Referring to the completion of the investigation over the Ukrainian plane crash incident in the military prosecutor's office, Bahrami said that this dossier is now in the process of compiling an indictment.

He added that the trial begins after the preliminary process with participation of the defendants and the families of the victims in court.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by the Iranian missile defense system near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US heightened tensions in West Asia by assassinating Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reacted to them by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish