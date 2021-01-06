Civil Aviation Organization issues communique on anniversary of Ukrainian plane incidence

According to an IRNA Wednesday night report, in the ICAO communique that is available at its website the organization has expressed deep sympathy again with the bereaved family members of the crash victims once 752 flight of the Ukrainian passenger plane.

The organization has also announced that the Incidents Survey Group of CAOIRI has prepared the draft of the final report on the deadly incidence and forwarded it to the concerned countries.

The organization adds, “According to the ICAO standards and Appendix 13 of the Chicago Agreement the involved countries in using the plane, the manufacturers of the plane and the assistants in the process of surveying the incident can present their ideas and viewpoints in the process of preparing the final report.”

The draft for the final report was forwarded to the concerned countries by the CAOIRI on Dec 29, 2020.

Those countries have 60 days for presentation of their viewpoints to the CAOIRI from the date they receive the draft.

After surveying all the viewpoints and finalizing the report it will be published for the public in a bid to improve the aviation security measures and prevention of further similar incidents.

The CAOIRI draft on the incidence is available both in Farsi and in English on its official website, www.cao.ir

