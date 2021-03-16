US intervention destabilizing Middle East: Zarif

Speaking in Tehran Dialogue Forum 2021, Zarif said that the US malign activity in the region wasn't limited to military intervention.

"US economic war against Iran has consequences, including hurdles in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran," the top diplomat added.

"Iran is ready to hold talks with all its neighbors and there is no need for aliens to outline the future of the region," Zarif went on to say.

Highlighting the necessity of dialogue among nations for human, social and economic development, he emphasized on Iran's initiative for the region, called Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

"There's no doubt that prolonged dangerous international interference in the region is a primary problem, as the region has been subject to geopolitical plans by trans-regional players during the past five centuries," the Foreign Minister opined.

He explained that reports by the US agencies that it had spent seven trillion dollars for endless wars and military intervention in less than two decades in ME proved that Washington has made the region the most unstable and the most insecure spot in the world.

The forum is held online and senior officials from several countries are attending the event. Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan will also give a speech in the forum.

