Peace and security, like the environment, can be regarded as a human heritage and it is the right of all humans and must be protected, Zarif pointed out.

Peace, the environment, and international cooperation must be respected, he said, adding that “let us put aside economic pressure imposed on the people”.

With the arrival of the New Year, we will put aside the enmity and live in a safer and healthier society, he further noted.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish