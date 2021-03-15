Zarif: Sanctions, COVID-19 close to end

Globalization means inseparability from each other and Nowruz teaches human to be with the nature, said Zarif in a ceremony held on the occasion of arrival of Nowruz.

Speaking in the Nowruz 1400, Nowruz of friendship, Zarif said Nowruz is the day to clean hearts from grudge and enmity.

Thanking the foreign diplomats for having participated in the ceremony, he said that Nowruz is celebrated in the Indian subcontinent, Turkey, Iraq, Syria, and all over the world.

With the efforts made by the scientists, the coronavirus will God willingly go away soon, but man should have learned a lesson in the past year, he said, adding that if mankind has not learned the lesson, they have wasted the year.

He noted that the lesson is there is only one superpower in the world and that is the Only God; those who filled the ears of the heavens with boasting about their military, economic, and cultural power came to their knees with a virus invisible to the eye.

Saying that people should accept that their futures are inseparable from each other, Zarif added that they should share happiness and sympathize with each other and realize that underdevelopment and progress, poverty and wealth, and insecurity and war are mutually exclusive.

Human values are interrelated and globalization means inseparability from each other and Nowruz teaches us to be with the nature, he said, adding that mankind is sitting in one ship and has one common future.

Saying that people cannot have security when others are not safe and that they cannot be happy when others are sad, Zarif added humanity passes a century full of sanctions, injustice, war, and hoarding of vaccines, and enters a century that brings sympathy, solidarity, love and friendship.

Nowruz 1400, Nowruz of Friendship was attended by ambassadors from 12 countries, including Palestine, the UK, Russia, Azerbaijan, and China.

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mousesan; Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mansour Gholami; Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh; and Secretary-General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojjatollah Ayoubi also attended the event.

