Extension of Iran special rapporteur mandate serves political purposes: Official

Iran's High Council for Human Rights organized a meeting on Sunday with the presence of ambassadors, chargé d'affaires and mission heads of international organizations in Tehran to inform the world of the latest human rights developments in Iran and introduce Iran's considerations and concerns regarding human rights violations, as said by the official.

Tafreshi, in his speech in the meeting, castigated Western countries, the US on top, for their production of deadly arms while purportedly advocating human rights.

The harshest example of human rights violation and systematic abuse of the concept, as said by Tafreshi, is to spoil it with political greed.

The official said that unilateral sanctions imposed by the US on Iran and some western states' obeying those sanctions constitute a gross violation of institutionalized rules in international commitments.

Iran opposed the extension of the country-specific special rapporteur mandate and considers it as a phony, political move to systematically violate Iranian citizens' rights, according to HCHUR Deputy Secretary.

He called for an end to instrumental and selective use of human rights and said that the high council was ready to cooperate with all countries, NGOs and aware consciences

UN Human Rights Special Rapporteur on Iran Javeed Rahman has made baseless accusations against Iran in his recent report.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish