Syrian army says terrorists driven out of some Hama areas

Syria’s SANA official news agency, citing a military source, said on Sunday that the army has reinforced its defense lines in northern Hama, where it fought terrorists and prevented further infiltration by them.

The military source added that the army managed to expel the terrorists from several areas including the key town of Qalaat al-Madiq and the village of Maardes, restoring security to those regions.

Terrorist groups launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian army in the northwestern, western, and southwestern parts of Aleppo city early on Wednesday, in violation of a 2020 ceasefire agreement.

Under the agreement, which was guaranteed by Turkiye, regions in Idlib, the outskirts of Aleppo, and parts of Hama and Latakia had been labelled as de-escalation zones.

The Syrian army has said that the fight against terrorist groups is ongoing successfully and decisively, calling on people to ignore rumors spread by those groups.

4208**4194