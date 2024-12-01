Iran government will 'take steps' to reform hijab law: Official

Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabai, deputy director of communication and information of the President's Office, said on Sunday that the government has envisioned “logical pathways” to amend what he described as “bad laws".

“Good governance will prevent the implementation of laws that contradict the overall interests of the country and lead to societal tension and division,” he wrote in a post on social media platform X.

The comment came after Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said the issue of hijab is regulated by law.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Qalibaf said the legislation on hijab, which will be announced on December 13, includes additional provisions introduced by the government.

Qalibaf further clarified that under the new hijab law, individuals who violate the regulations will face penalties. “We have tried to prevent any direct confrontations,” he said.

President Pezeshkian ran on a platform to promote social freedoms and national unity in Iran.

4353**2050