FM Araghchi: Iranians will not forget friends of hard times

Ali Mojani, a diplomat accompanying Araghchi on his visit to Damascus on Sunday, shared a message on his page on the X social network, saying, “At the airport, they asked Araghchi why he wanted to go to Syria during this situation. He replied simply and clearly to compensate for Syria's political and diplomatic support during the eight years of the Sacred Defense, emphasizing that the Iranian people will not forget the friends of hard times."

In another message, Mojani noted, “Dr. Araghchi was asked what message his visit to Syria conveys in these special circumstances. He answered that it demonstrates Iran's commitment to its neighbors and the region. He emphasized that we oppose any changes to borders, foreign interference and occupation, the spread of terrorism, the use of violence against national governments, and attacks on civilians.”

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced that Foreign Minister Araghchi will travel to Syria on the first leg of a regional tour that will also take him to several more countries.

He said that Araghchi will visit Turkiye on the second leg of his tour, which will be followed by the third destination, without naming it.

According to Baghaei, the Iranian foreign minister will hold negotiations on regional issues, including the latest developments in West Asia.

3266**2050