Leader: UN measures against Yemeni nation more hideous than US'

The Supreme Leader made the remarks on Thursday morning while addressing the nation on a televised speech on the occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath. Mab'ath is the day Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed to Prophethood.

He said enemies are presently focusing on a notion which they refer to as "political Islam" and has found its embodiment in the political system of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that this notion of political Islam is what the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini accomplished in Iran which made it the target of enemies' hostilities.

Outlining the various aspects of the influence of the religion of Islam on people's lives, he said the late Imam revived those social and political aspects of religion in the form of the Islamic republic which caused all the evil powers to unite against it as a unified front.

The Leader also noted that the Islamic revolution experienced hostilities from the very first day of its initiation which basically came from the US and then a number of other countries as well.

However, he went to stress, enemies failed to accomplish anything against the Iranian revolution.

Referring to the enemies' habit of lying about proven facts and inverting realities, he said: "for example, it is six years now that Saudi Arabia, assisted by the US, is bombing innocent people of Yemen in their homes, hospitals and schools and on streets, it has imposed sanctions on the nation and denied them access to food, medicine and oil. Of course, this is happening thanks to the green light by the US administration. It was the time of the Democrat government in America and they gave them the green light and then this cruel, ruthless and oppressive government of Saudi Arabia started treating the Yemeni people this way."

Stressing that Yemenis succeeded in developing their own defense instruments – either they purchased them or manufactures them – to respond to six years of bombardments, the Supreme Leader said: "the moment the Yemeni do something, they start a propaganda ballyhoo saying "there is an attack" and "there is an assassination" .. all of them say that, the UN too says that. In fact, what the UN does in this regard is uglier than that of the US. At any rate, the US is a hegemonic and oppressive government, but why the UN? They never condemn it (Saudi Arabia) for bombing them for six years but keep condemning them (Yemenis) for occasionally defending themselves in effective manners.

He further underlined the fact that the US has the world's biggest atomic arsenal in its possession, adding: "the only government which has ever made use of atomic bombs is America, they massacred 220 thousand people in just one hour and then they come out and say they are against the proliferation of nuclear arms.

"The US advocates a criminal who saws his opponent into pieces and then says I (America) am a supporter of human rights. This means inverting the realities and facts. To this extent and in this manner," he added.

The Leader of the Islamic revolution further went on to stress that the US established ISIS: "This is what the US has confessed; we are not the one to say that. They establish military bases in Iraq and Syria pretending to fight Daesh."

"They provide Daesh with media accession and facilities and give them money and then let them loot Syria's oil resources, sell them and use the money but simultaneously keep claiming that they are fighting ISIS. So this is what they really do: making reality look vice versa," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Annually, millions of Muslims in Iran and all over the world celebrate Eid al-Mab’ath – the anniversary of a day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed as a messenger of Almighty God.

Eid al-Mab'ath falls on the 27th of the month of Rajab on the Islamic lunar month.

