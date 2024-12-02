Army stages military exercise in northeastern Iran: Deputy cmdr.

Brigadier General Cheshak announced on Monday that the Iranian Army Ground Force initiated a two-day military exercise aimed at eradicating terrorist groups along the northeastern borders.

He underlined that the Northeast Regional Headquarters has conducted the “Intense Armed Security War Game” in cooperation with units stationed along the eastern border of the country, which are responsible for border surveillance and monitoring, adding that this effort takes into account the military and political relations with neighboring countries and aims to counter "rogue hostile terrorist groups" that seek to create insecurity along the eastern border and threaten the security facilities.

Brigadier General Cheshak emphasized the importance of achieving the objectives of the exercise, highlighting several key goals, including, transferring military knowledge and experiences to the youth, ensuring that rapid reaction, mobility, offensive, and headquarters units are prepared, measuring the accuracy of fire against designated targets, utilizing precise, long-range, accurate, and network-based weapons, practicing well-defined defense plans, employing the latest communication equipment suitable for combat conditions.

He pointed out that the regions where terrorist groups have gathered were targeted by various offensive equipment from the Army Ground Force, including drones and Cobra attack helicopters.

The elite rapid reaction forces of the Iranian Army Ground Force were also deployed to completely eliminate the terrorist elements, he underlined.

