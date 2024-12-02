Iran plans first indigenous launch to geostationary orbit: Minister

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi said on Monday that he is optimistic about Iran’s first research launch to a geostationary orbit before the end of the calendar year.

Hashemi added that accessing geostationary orbit, commonly known as GEO, would be a significant breakthrough, noting its substantial differences from low Earth orbit (LEO).

The technological complexities associated with this orbit, he noted, make it particularly intriguing. “Achieving this orbit requires meticulous and precise steps, as it occurs not in a single moment but within fractions of a second,” he explained.

Additionally, part of this process will involve using artificial intelligence capabilities, he added.

Hashemi emphasized that the success or potential failure of this mission is not currently the primary concern. “This is our first step in this journey, and we aim to test our capabilities,” he concluded.

A geostationary orbit (GEO) is a circular orbit positioned approximately 35,786 km above the Equator, where a satellite’s orbital period matches Earth’s rotation. This allows the satellite to appear stationary relative to the Earth.

