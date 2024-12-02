Iran will resume weekly flights from Mashhad to Dammam

In an exclusive interview with IRNA's economic correspondent on Monday, Farzadipour stated that expanding and reviving flight routes with neighboring countries is one of Iran Air's key objectives.

He emphasized the importance of establishing and resuming flights between busy and religious cities in Iran and the Islamic countries of the region.

Farzadipour pointed out that resuming the Mashhad-Dammam flight could enhance economic interactions, foster cultural connections, and boost religious tourism between Iran and Saudi Arabia, adding that this initiative aligns with new policies aimed at improving relations between the two countries.

He noted that flights on the Mashhad-Dammam route had been suspended for nine years. However, this year, despite the challenges faced by Iran Air, "we worked to revive the route from Mashhad to the port city of Dammam".

According to the schedule, flights on the Mashhad-Dammam route will be operated every Tuesday and Thursday starting December 3, he added.

