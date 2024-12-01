Dec 1, 2024, 2:38 PM
journalistALI IZADI

Official: Foreign manufacturers obliged to activate 5G on cell phones imported to Iran

Tehran, IRNA – A senior official at Iran’s Communication Regulatory Authority (CRA) has said that foreign manufacturers have been obliged to activate 5G technology on the cell phones imported to the country.

Mohammad Hassan Javadzadeh, the caretake deputy head of the CRA, said on Sunday that although Iranian customers have paid for 5G on some mobile phones, the technology has not been activated on their devices.  

To resolve that issue, the CRA has held negotiations with the manufacturers of well-known brands, who have promised to enable 5G technology on the phones imported to Iran by the start of 2025, he added.

If they fail to fulfill their obligations, the import and registration of their mobile phones will stop, he noted.

