Yemeni hypersonic missile hits “vital Target” in Tel Aviv

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for Yemen’s armed forces, said on Sunday that the attack was carried out in support for the oppressed Palestinian people and their resistance, and in response to the crimes of the Israeli enemy in Gaza, Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV reported.

Stressing that the missile successfully hit the target, General Saree added that Yemen's armed forces would intensify their military operations using missiles and drones unless the Israeli aggression in Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.

He emphasized that the attacks were part of Yemen’s “religious, moral, and humanitarian duty” to support Palestinian fighters in Gaza and the West Bank.

Earlier reports indicated that a missile launched from Yemen had struck Israeli-occupied territories, injuring four Zionists.

