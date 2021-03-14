US seeking to return to JCPOA: VP

Giving a summary of the two terms of President Hassan Rouhani, Jahangiri said in an exclusive interview with IRNA carried out on Saturday that the Rouhani administration had three priorities: solving foreign policy issues, addressing domestic concerns and tackling economic problems.

He noted that the early years of implementation of the JCPOA could see billions of dollars in foreign investments in Iran as some countries like China offered tremendous investments, but it was hindered by political rivals in the country.

Iran and six world powers signed the JCPOA in 2015, easing international sanctions on Tehran in return for limitations on its nuclear program; however, the US withdrew from the deal in 2018, restoring all its unilateral sanctions as part a so-called 'maximum pressure' campaign to allegedly compel Iran into a wider deal.

Jahangiri, however, said in the interview that US sanctions were aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republic through widespread riots supposed to be triggered by unprecedented economic pressure, described by the official as 'economic war'.

He underlined that President Rouhani played a pivotal role in maintaining the deal despite US violation, changing the administration's focus on basic goods lest sanctions didn't impact the livelihood of Iranians.

Underlining that Iran's economy will return to the main course once international issues are solved, he said that the new administration in the United States was seeking to find a way to return to the JCPOA.

Nevertheless, First Vice President stated, the Rouhani administration made great efforts to devise innovative methods to circumvent sanctions through complicated paths.

