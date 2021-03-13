Resistance economy effective to avert adverse impacts of US sanctions: VP

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Jahangiri answered several questions on the performance of President Hassan Rouhani's Government in two terms in office, including a positive evaluation of Resistive Economy and the Government's success in this regard.

Jahangiri elaborated on the circumstances created by the sanctions imposed by former US president Donald Trump and the difficulties created by coronavirus pandemic, saying that adopting the resistance economy was helpful, as they were agreed upon by both political parties in Iran.

Highlighting Iran's 19th or 20th place in world economies, Vice President Jahangiri said that economic policies formulated for such an economy should consider related conditions, so that when the sanctions were imposed, the resistance economy could safeguard the country.

Iran focused on key sectors of its economy, like gas and wheat, he said, so that it could resist the pressure from the sanctions.

The United States under former President Trump withdrew in 2018 from a deal, known as the JCPOA, among Iran and six world powers to ease international sanction against Iran in return of limitation on its nuclear program.

The US restored all sanctions lifted by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which also endorsed the JCPOA.

