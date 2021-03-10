US confesses maximum pressure policy has failed: Veep

Speaking in the ceremony to unveil an encyclopedia in Persian Language about Imam Khomeini (1900-89), Jahangiri said that the enemy imposed an economic war on Iran three years ago in order to pressure the people and to celebrate their victory in Tehran on 11 February 2019.

He said that the people of Iran resisted and the plan failed, adding that the American themselves have confessed that that the economic war and maximum pressure policy have not worked on the Iranian people and they have failed.

Jahangiri said that Washington should realize that it was them who trampled on the resolutions.

9417**2050

