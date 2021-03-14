Pakistan special envoy for Afghanistan in Iran for regional talks

In Tehran, Sadiq is planned to hold talks with Iranian officials including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on developments in Afghanistan, Iran's deputy foreign minister for West Asia Rasoul Mousavi announced via a Twitter post.

About Sadiq's visit, Pakistan's Embassy in Tehran stated that it is to follow a high level of talks between the special envoy and top Iranian officials on regional issues and events in Afghanistan as well.

Already, Iranian and Pakistani special envoys had held a meeting on the sidelines of Zarif's Islamabad visit about five months ago.

The two had reviewed the latest developments including the process of peace talks in Afghanistan.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish