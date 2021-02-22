FM spox advises Biden to distance from Trump's failed legacy

Speaking in Monday press conference, Khatibzadeh said US not only pulled out of the nuclear deal, but has put trap for the other parties not to take advantage of its benefits.

He referred to presence of foreign forces as cause of many tensions in West Asia.

He advised US to correct its policies, to withdraw from the region aiming to facilitate establishing peace in the region.

Iran will not negotiate on missile program and national security with anyone, he noted.

Khatibzadeh hailed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell's goodwill and his efforts in line with the JCPOA.

He said that currently, the US is not a participant of the JCPOA to attend its meetings.

Our European friends together with Moscow and Beijing will soon hear Tehran's idea.

Based on the Iranian Parliament's law, voluntarily implementation of Additional Protocols will stop tomorrow.

What happened between Iran and IAEA was a technical achievement and Iran will continue working with IAEA in line with the Safeguards Agreement.

Reacting to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan remarks, Khatibzadeh said Iranian prisoners in the US have always been a priority for Iran and they are in critical and worrying conditions

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said Iran has received messages through Swiss embassy and other countries as well.

Iran understands US efforts to escape from isolation but the way to do so is not by words but by taking an action.

Commenting on Taliban consultations in Tehran and the reason why they could not reduce tensions in Afghanistan, he said the visit was made upon Afghan government's permission aiming to maintain peace and intra-Afghan talks.

He also pointed to Russia's invitation for Iran on peace in Afghanistan, he said Iran has close relations with Moscow but has not made any specific decision yet.

Regarding the recent visit made by Qatari foreign minister to Iran, Khatibzadeh said it was in the context of regular consultations.

Elaborating on the recent developments in Yemen, he said the recent meetings between UN special representative with Iranian officials are in the framework of peace plans.

Iran has made all its efforts for ending Yemeni crisis and hoped for Saudi Arabia to join this path.

Referring to attack on US convoy in Iraq and allegations against Iran, Khatibzadeh said they aim to disrupt Iran-Iraq friendly ties and are suspicious.

It will endanger peace and stability in Iraq and has foreseen scenarios which are not good for the future of the region.

