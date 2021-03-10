Armenia, Iran’s Zanjan province pursue economic cooperation: Official

Speaking in a meeting with the Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian, Yeganeh Fard said on Wednesday that the roadmap consists of 10-year capacities of the province in terms of exports of its own products as well as capacities of other countries involving in trade exchanges with Zanjan.

Zanjan province enjoys export capabilities in different sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, industries such as producing copper, silver, knives, and electrical products, he noted.

Pointing to holding joint exhibitions in the province to promote economic cooperation between Armenia and Zanjan, the official argued that the two sides can hold an online meeting to discuss trade and economic consultations and expand the exchange of information among businessmen of both sides.

The Iranian official also invited Armenian economic activists to visit Zanjan province and become acquainted with the capacities of the province, adding that Zanjan investors can invest in Armenia’s agriculture and fisheries.

Lack of information hinders collaborations

For his part, Armenian Ambassador Artashes Toumanian called for the expansion of economic ties between Zanjan province and his country.

Emphasizing direct trade and investment as the two priorities of cooperation between the two sides, he said that holding economic seminars and dispatching trade delegations are the next steps to expand economic relations.

Toumanian further referred to the fact that Armenia has experienced a good progress in different areas such as IT and agriculture, expressing regret that lack of enough information between the two countries has been among the reasons behind the postponement of cooperation.

He said that Armenia is keen on pursuing serious economic cooperation with Zanjan province, noting that Yerevan is ready to contribute to producing foodstuff and agricultural products in order to export to other countries such as Russia.

