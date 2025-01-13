Flights between Iran, Europe to resume

Tehran, IRNA – Head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Hossein Pourfarzaneh has announced that the Islamic Republic will resume flights to Europe in February.

Pourfarzaneh made the announcement during a news conference in Tehran on Monday, saying that the first flight will be carried out from Tehran to Paris on February 31.

The Tehran-Paris flight is set to be carried out by Iranian private airline, Iran Airtour Airlines, the official said.

Another Iranian airline, Qeshm Air, will also carry out flights to “two European destinations”, he further said, but added that details will be announced later.

Flights between Iran and Europe were suspended in mid-October 2024 after the EU imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic over allegations that it had sent drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. Iran vehemently denied the allegations.

Pourfarzaneh described the embargo as unprofessional and cruel, saying that the resumption of flights is the result of a month of efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, CAO, and Airtour.

He said that the flights were required to be established again in order to assist people on health issues, and procurement of medicines.

There are currently no flights between Tehran and London, but the Iranian authorities are making efforts to establish them, he added.

