Iranians expats in Europe sign petition against EU's sanctions on Iran Air

London, IRNA - Iranian expatriates in Europe, by launching an electronic petition, expressed their protest against the embargo of "Iran Air" airline company by the European Union and the British government.

In this petition, a copy of which was published on the website of Change Institute it is stated:

We, the Iranian nationals living in Europe deplore the EU+UK government’s decision to sanction “Iran Air”. Every year hundreds of thousands of passengers in Europe book their flight to Tehran with the airline to visit their families and friends, and therefore the recent action disrupts their ability to this end.

While transit is an option, but it is unacceptable to force such an unnecessary and lengthy arrangement to passengers, specially for elderlies and those with disabilities.

We would therefore ask the respected authorities in the European capitals to reconsider their position and act in the interest of over a million passengers by allowing Iran Air to continue operate in Europe.

