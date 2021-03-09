Iran attends Berlin international tourism fair

Teymouri said in the inauguration of the event that ITB is considered to be the world’s greatest tourism exhibition and an opportunity to interact with professional people in this field.

He added that the lock down and travel limitations applied during the coronavirus pandemic didn’t mean that there should be no promotion and marketing activity.

The exhibition is an opportunity to offer an attractive image from Iran’s touristic attractions to the world, according to the official.

ITB is the greatest international event in traveling business that offers a special trade chance for tourism service providers. Over 90% of participants in this exhibition have expressed their satisfaction.

The exhibition hosts 850 top buyers from 185 countries from 5 continents. It includes 10,000 pavilions, 23,000 invited visitors, 50,000 private visitors and 11,500 business visitors in 170,000 square meter with 6.7 billion euros of financial circulation.

