30 hydro tourism plans inaugurated in Iran

Mohammad Ahouei, General Manager of the Office of Economic Studies, Tariffs and Privatization in Iran Water Resources Management Company said that the plans absorbed 12,600 billion rials and created 2,900 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect vocational opportunities.

The official stated that there were 110 locations with capacity for hydro tourism, from which 58 places have been identified and some investors have shown enthusiasm to invest.

He also said that a portal on the web and a page on Instagram has been launched in order for investors and users to get familiar with investment and tourism opportunities.

The high costs of detailed studies on such plans are among challenges in this field, according to Ahouei.

