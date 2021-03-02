Mazandaran Hydro-Tourism project inaugurated

Mazandaran water-resource technicians unanimously believe that under such conditions that each year a huge number of Iranian and foreign tourists visit the province’s dams and other water bodies, the lack of proper infrastructure facilities, such as hotels, motel inns, restaurants, sports and recreational activity camps, photography stands, fishing jetties and other such facilities lead to those tourists’ visits to end without being a source of no tangible tourism income for the province and the country.

That is while, such a rich natural habitat is rarely found in any regional, or even world country, and is an invaluable potential source of national income.

Now, with the inauguration of the first Mazandaran Hydro-Tourism Project in the peripheral area of Noshahr Saladin-Kala Dam by the energy minister in a videoconference ceremony at the 43rd week of Alphabet-Iran Every Week Plan, a first step aimed at ending that inaction in tourism industry is taken successfully.

According to a report by Public Relations Office of Mazandaran Water Company, this huge Hydro-Tourism complex in the peripheral space of nine dams with a 40-hectare area is established based on a 280-billion rial investment (1.5 billion dollar), provided by the public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, simultaneously with the inauguration of this huge hydro-tourism project the ground breaking ceremonies of twelve similar projects in Mazandaran’s Babol city vicinity were held.

***Hydro-Tourism projects rolling in Iran

The Managing Director of Mazandaran Water Company Mohammad-Ebrahim Yakhsahki told IRNA that the country’s entire water resources have great tourist attraction capacities, while in Mazandaran province there are 120 roaring rivers that are 7,000 kilometers long altogether and ten dams, making the province one of the richest water resources regions of Iran and the entire Middle East region.

He said that hydro-tourism is one of the most beneficial fields in water industry and ever since the year 2016 serious efforts have been made to attract Iranian investors to make investments in the peripheral areas of a number of the provincial dams and rivers in the framework national tourism projects.

Yakhshaki said that in addition to the private sector investors, the government, too, has contributed to these projects by encouraging the banks to allocate loans and banking facilities to them.

“For six projects the government has allocated 1,600 billion rials and 160 high level technicians are employed directly in those projects, in addition to thousands of other employees, with different expertise,” he added.

