Iran’s tourism industry still active despite recent local problems

The tourism industry in our country continues to be dynamic in spite of the numerous events that happened over the last two years, including floods, rising gasoline prices, plane crash incident, the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and the coronavirus outbreak, Mounesan underlined.

He expressed hope that the country's tourism industry will prosper again in 2021 through curbing the coronavirus.

Earlier, Mounesan had said that diversification of tourist attractions is a prime strategy to flourish the tourism industry.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish