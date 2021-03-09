Mar 9, 2021, 7:46 PM
Rouhani: Iran passes hard days of sanctions

Tehran, March 9, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday said that the Iranians resisted the imposed sanctions and passed through those difficult days.

President Rouhani pointed out that the foes were confident that Iran would collapse due to the pressures.

Today, the boycotters themselves admit that maximum pressure policy and threats have not paid off, he further noted.

Many of the events that happened to Iran during these three years have not been revealed anywhere, Rouhani stated.

In the future the facts will become clear and history will testify that the Iranians did not succumb to the maximum pressure, he said, adding that the nation have managed the issues successfully.

