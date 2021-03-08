Enemy devises sanctions to break Iran in couple of months: President Rouhani

Speaking at the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination, President Rouhani said the oppressive sanctions are in direct relation with the people's livelihood, adding that all attempts made by the three branches of the Islamic System should be in line with reducing economic pressures on people.

Noting that most of these problems were in a way the result of the all-out economic war imposed on Iran in the past three years, the Iranian president added that people firmly resisted and neutralized the sanctions and now it is time they got removed.

In a related development in mid-February, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter message that the US has admitted that Iran stepped away from its commitments because the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed by the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany and Iran.

“US admits that only after it ‘left the JCPOA, Iran has taken steps away’ while until then ‘Iran was living up to its limits’ That US behavior—the CAUSE—has not changed,” Zarif tweeted.

He added that the European troika is “also culpable” because they had “no business” with Iran “for 3 yrs”.

The US and the E3 “must remove the cause, NOT ask Iran to stop 136 remedies".

