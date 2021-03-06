Irish FM: Visit to Iran comes at important moment in bilateral ties

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will visit Iran on March 7, 2021, and is set to meet with President Hassan Rouhani and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, wrote Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland.

In a press release published on Saturday, Coveney said, "Ireland has been appointed as Facilitator for Resolution 2231 on the Security Council. This Resolution provides for the Security Council’s engagement with the Iranian nuclear deal, the JCPOA.”

Coveney went on to say, “The visit will also be a valuable opportunity to discuss the JCPOA, along with other key issues in the Middle East, many of which feature on the agenda of the Security Council.”



“This visit also comes at an important moment in our bilateral relationship, following the decision of the Government this week to designate a Chargé d’Affaires to Tehran, and to work towards the re-establishment of an Irish Embassy in Tehran by 2023.”

Earlier on February 17, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Political Director of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland Sonja Hyland discussed issues of mutual interest in a video conference.

The two top diplomats discussed the most recent developments regarding the JCPOA and bilateral, regional, and international cooperation between Tehran and Dublin.

Ireland is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and the facilitator of the UNSCR 2231 which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifted the UN sanctions on Iran in 2015.

Reacting to Ireland’s expressed interest in playing role in preserving the JCPOA, Zarif had reiterated on January 20 that Iran is ready if sanctions are terminated and US commitments are met, put on agenda full commitment to JCPOA in response.

Zarif further reiterated in a video conference meeting with Coveney that Iran from the very beginning acted in full compliance with its entire JCPOA commitments, and after the US exit, Europe's incompetence in full commitment to JCPOA agreements, and being deprived of all benefits of JCPOA, in accordance with Article 36 of the nuclear agreement decreased its JCPOA commitments.

Only two years after the unilateral US exit from the JCPOA and the Europeans’ long delays and inaction in meeting their commitments Iran took steps under the supervision of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), decreasing its commitments step by step, but always declared that if the US will return to its JCPOA commitments and the other sides, too, will do so, Iran will rapidly reverse its steps as well.

US President Joe Biden has made America’s return to JCPOA conditional, and without referring to the side that breached its commitments first, promised that if Iran will fully return to JCPOA, Washington, too, will return to it.

Zarif said that America’s trouble-making moves and imposing illegal sanctions during the past years were all contrary to the articles of the UNSC objectives and international laws, and has thus acted against multilateralism.

“Every country and especially the UNSC members are expected to make constructive moves to preserve the international peace and security," he added.

Coveney said that the JCPOA is a great achievement of multilateralism and now that Ireland has become a UNSC member it will try to facilitate the implementation of UNSCR 2331 that is related to JCPOA.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish