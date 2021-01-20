Zarif demands full commitment to JCPOA in return for termination of sanctions

Zarif further reiterated in a video conference meeting with Simon Coveney that Iran from the very beginning acted in full compliance with its entire JCPOA commitments, and after the US exit, Europe’s incompetence in full commitment to JCPOA agreements, and being deprived of all benefits of JCPOA, in accordance with Article 36 of the nuclear agreement decreased its JCPOA commitments.

Only two years after the unilateral US exit from the JCPOA and the Europeans’ long delays and inaction in meeting their commitments Iran took steps under the supervision of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), decreasing it commitments step by step, but always declared that if the US will return to its JCPOA commitments and the other sides, too, will do so, Iran will rapidly reverse its steps as well.

The new US president has made America’s return to JCPOA conditional, and without referring to the side that breached its commitments first, promised that if Iran will fully return to JCPOA, Washington, too, will return to it.

Iran’s foreign minister in this video conference congratulated Ireland for becoming a non-permanent UNSC member, reminding him that multilateralism is one of the objectives of the UNSC.

He added that America’s trouble-making moves and imposing illegal sanctions during the past years were all contrary with the articles of the UNSC objectives and international laws, and has thus acted against multilateralism.

“Every country, and especially he UNSC members are expected to make constructive moves to preserve the international peace and security,” he added.

Simon Coveney, too, said that Iran-Ireland relations are very important for Dublin and the Irish Embassy in Tehran, along with many other Irish embassies were shut down due to financial problems.

“But now we wish to re-open it at first possible opportunity, and this shows the importance of relations with Tehran for us,” said the Irish top diplomat.

He said that the JCPOA is a great achievement of multilateralism and now that Ireland has become a UNSC member it will try to facilitate the implementation of UNSC 2331 resolution that is related to JCPOA.

The Irish foreign minister said that Trump’s maximum pressure policy was unconstructive and harmed diplomacy.

