Iran, Ireland discuss issues of mutual interest

Ireland is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and the facilitator of the UNSCR2231 which concerns the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal signed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany in 2015.

The two top politicians discussed the most recent developments regarding the JCPOA and bilateral, regional and international cooperation between Tehran and Dublin.

Earlier this year, on January 20, Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif had a video conference with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, during which Coveney said that Iran-Ireland relations are very important for Dublin, but the Irish Embassy in Tehran, along with many other Irish embassies, was shut down due to financial problems.

"But now we wish to re-open it at first possible opportunity, and this shows the importance of relations with Tehran for us," said the Irish top diplomat.

He said that the JCPOA is a great achievement of multilateralism and now that Ireland has become a UNSC member it will try to facilitate the implementation of UNSC 2331 resolution that is related to JCPOA.

The Irish foreign minister said that former US President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure policy was unconstructive and harmed diplomacy.

