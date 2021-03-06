Irish FM due in Tehran for consultations on JCPOA

The trip comes days after Ireland Government announced that it will reopen Embassy in Tehran and will see Mr Coveney discuss wider Middle East issues with Mr Rouhani and the Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif, according to 'The Irish Times'.

"But officials said the main focus would be on the stalled nuclear deal," it added.

“Ireland is a strong supporter of the JCPOA. In our role as Facilitator, Ireland is keen to maintain a close dialogue with all actors, and encourage all parties to return to full compliance with the agreement," Coveney was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The visit will also be a valuable opportunity to discuss the JCPOA, along with other key issues in the Middle East, many of which feature on the agenda of the Security Council,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Political Director of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland Sonja Hyland discussed issues of mutual interest in a video conference.

The two top diplomats discussed the most recent developments regarding the JCPOA and bilateral, regional and international cooperation between Tehran and Dublin.

Ireland is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and the facilitator of the UNSCR 2231 which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifted the UN sanctions on Iran in 2015.

