Netanyahu’s recent accusations against Iran aimed at sabotaging JCPOA: Pakistani daily

The paper in its editorial comments on Wednesday said recent allegations against Iran, like most of Netanyahu's claims during the course of his political career, were made without any evidence.

"Netanyahu has spent the better part of 20 years trying to force a war with Iran, knowing that the US would have to intervene on Israel's behalf," it said.

Netanyahu is making allegations against Iran at a time when he has lost his greatest ally in the White House.

"While every American president in history has been pro-Israel to varying degrees, Donald Trump often behaved more like a Manchurian candidate when it came to Israel and Middle East policy. He regularly gave Netanyahu ever asked for. He even freed Israeli spies against the wishes of his own military and intelligence advisors," said the paper.

It said the Zionist regime has a long history of terror financing, most notably with the anti-Iran group Jandullah.

"It would not be beneath Israel to blow up a boat without a single casualty, as it is enough to justify an attack on Iran without spilling innocent blood. Israel has already conducted airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria, claiming they were a response to the bombing of the ship," noted the editorial.

It went on to say at the bare minimum, the ship attack could be an attempt to derail new US President Joe Biden’s efforts to get the Iran nuclear deal which Netanyahu has opposed tooth and nail, back on track.

Benjamin Netanyahu, whose occupying administration is in the worst political situation since the fall of its main supporter, Donald Trump, and whose economic failures have provoked a public outcry, has accused Iran of involvement in the ship attack in the Sea of Oman.

This claim has been repeated by Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, but he acknowledged that further research is needed to substantiate this claim.

