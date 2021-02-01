Iran’s resistance, thorn in the eyes of Israel: Pakistani columnist

Tanvir Qaiser Shahid in his article published in Urdu daily ‘Express’ on Monday while referring to the recent nonsense of Zionist military officials against Iran and its nuclear programs, said despite the clear positions of high-ranking Iranian political-military officials that the country's nuclear program is peaceful, the Zionists blindly claim that Iran's goals are dangerous.

He added that Israel's main goal is to provoke the United States, especially its new government, to adhere to the regime's aggressive policies so that it can gain strong support from its other protectors.

He said the Zionist regime is an accomplice of the US in its oppressive actions against Iran.

The Pakistani analyst added that the Zionists bombed Iraq's nuclear facilities 40 years ago, a move that terrified even the then US president.

“But in the case of Iran, Israel must be careful of any mistake, as acting against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran will have dire consequences for the regime and the region and the world,” he warned.

He said Iranians are well aware of the nature and extent of the recent threats of the Zionist regime and know that Israel is engaged in psychological warfare and is not capable of military action.

Tanvir Qaiser Shahid said the Zionists are terrified of any return of the new US administration to the Iran nuclear deal, and all their efforts are focused on disturbing the atmosphere of peace and stability in the region that is why they are taking subversive measures to put pressure on the Biden government.

