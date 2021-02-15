Zionist regime, main factor of regional instability: Iran envoy

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini expressed these views during a meeting with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Ehsan Khazaei, Cultural Consular of Iranian embassy in Pakistan.

The Iranian ambassador and the head of Jamaat-e-Islami Party discussed bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, developments in the region, Palestine and the challenges to Islamic world, Afghanistan and the phenomenon of Islamophobia.

Ambassador Hosseini praised the positions of the Jamaat-e-Islami, especially Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, in condemning Islamophobia and openly opposing a compromise conspiracy with the occupying regime.

He added: The neighborhood of Iran and Pakistan is the wisdom and interest of God and no power can take away this neighborhood from us.

The ambassador stated: The Iranian nation recently celebrated the forty-second anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, a celebration that continues from the first day of the victory of the revolution until today and despite sanctions and threats from enemies the Iranian people continue to move strongly.

"The foreign intervention has led to the destruction of infrastructure and deaths of thousand people in some countries of the region," he said while referring to the deplorable situation in the Middle East, especially in Islamic countries such as Yemen, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini added in Afghanistan we are continue to witness havoc of the US intervention, through destruction, increase in drug trafficking and extremism.

The ambassador said fortunately, Iran and Pakistan have shown good sensitivity by announcing their clear positions against Islamophobia and conspiracy to compromise with the Zionists.

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan said while the usurper Zionist regime is the biggest enemy of Islam and Muslims, but some countries are overtaking each other to normalize relations with this regime.

The leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan praised the leadership of Imam Khomeini adding that: We are proud of our friendship with Iran and despite the dissatisfaction of some parties we want to strengthen our relations with Iran.

Senator Siraj al-Haq added that Iran, Pakistan and Turkey should play a stronger role in defending Islamic values, combating Islamophobia and preventing Western conspiracies to abuse the freedom of expression.

He stressed that Jamaat-e-Islami will spare no effort to strengthen unity among Muslims and that the Pakistan National Solidarity Council (a coalition of 30 political and religious groups) will play more effective role in the future.

He praised the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong support for Pakistan's regional positions, especially solidarity with the people of Kashmir, and called for the development of bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad on Afghanistan to end war and bloodshed in the common neighbor.

