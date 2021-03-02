Conference on Iran-Syria trade opportunities opens in Tehran

The conference, sponsored by Iran-Syria Chamber of Commerce, aims to zeroing the 4% tariff on Iran's exports to Syria and easing the ban on export of 80 items to Syria.

Iran's head of the Trade Development Organization, Hamid Zadboom, and Head of the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber Keyvan Kashefi, and a group of economic activists are attending this conference.

Kashefi announced a plan to allow the export of all Iranian-made goods to Syria, saying the Joint Chamber of Commerce would provide information on trade with Syria to Iranian businessmen.

The conference comes as the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture recently opened the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in Damascus, and is set to hold permanent exhibit for some Iranian products and create a business environment for exporters.

Director-General Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) for the Arab and African Countries Farzad Piltan said on Monday that there is a capacity of $1.5 billion import and export of goods for Iran-Syria trade.

He said that the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, in coordination with the relevant institutions, is trying to prepare the necessary grounds for the development of trade with Syria, adding that Syria is one of Iran's strategic partners in terms of politics and economy.

