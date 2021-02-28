Iran condemns US forces aggression in eastern Syria: FM spox

Khatibzadeh said that the illegal and aggressive attacks by the US forces on areas in eastern Syria are clear violations of human rights and international law.

He added that these attacks are a continuation of the Zionist regime's repetitive aggression in Syria.

These attacks have taken place under the circumstances that the US forces have illegally entered Syrian territory in recent years, occupying areas of the country and stealing natural resources, including oil, which is the natural right of the Syrians, he noted.

He further stressed that illegal US bases on Syria are training terrorist forces and using them as tools.

Khatibzadeh called the new US administration's move a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that it is a violation of international law that would lead to the escalation of military conflict and further instability in the region.

